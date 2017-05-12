6 Major Injury Comebacks in Pro Sports

The sports world is filled with storylines that melt our hearts. We romanticize them to the point where we root for players just because their comebacks make us feel good. Last season, the Chicago Cubs have plenty of heart-melting moments; the 108-year World Series drought and the fun group of kids who just keep winning are two examples. Now, we can add the return of slugger Kyle Schwarber to the Cubbies’ list.

The 23-year-old left fielder/catcher missed all but two games last season due to a torn ACL that occurred when he and Dexter Fowler collided in the outfield back in April. It was a miraculous turn of events, for sure. However, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a sports figure make an unbelievable return from injury. These six athletes came back from major injuries to play in big games.

Honorable mention: Paul George