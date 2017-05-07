8 of the Biggest Fights and Brawls in NHL Playoffs History

It’s simple. In hockey, there is no better sign of a tense game or bitter rivalry than when players drop their gloves and a fight breaks out. Slap shot goals are great, and a spastic goalie save will certainly make fans’ jaws fall to the floor. But when a crucial win is on the line against a terrible foe, tempers are sure to flair and punches will surely be thrown. The non-fight crowd can’t even deny it; there is nothing in hockey quite like when players start throwing haymakers.

The NHL regular season has its fair share of engaging fights (ahem, this season’s full line brawl between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks). But the most intense fisticuffs are the ones that take place in the playoffs, as teams engage in the battle for Lord Stanley’s Mug. With the stakes so high and the pressure so great, the hits will surely be harder and the chances of a smackdown will escalate. Naturally, a select few playoff scraps top the rest.

The NHL has cracked down on fighting in recent years, making the role of the fight instigator a more serious offense. Which, of course, makes these moments in league history even more incredible. Here is a look at the best NFL fights and brawls in playoff history.