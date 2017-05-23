4 Michael Jordan MLB Stats for Tim Tebow to Learn

No one has ever called Tim Tebow the Michael Jordan of football. The latter is the star by which every elite NBA player is judged; the former is known mainly for his piety and an NFL career that was brief by every estimation. As far as we can tell, the only things Jordan and Tebow have in common are a sky-high profile and the desire to play Major League Baseball.

In the case of His Airness, Jordan chased the dream way back in 1994. After signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox –they didn’t play at Guaranteed Rate Field then — the all-time NBA great was assigned to the Birmingham Barons, the club’s AA affiliate. He was 31 years old and, coming off three straight championship wins with the Bulls, still in his physical prime.

But baseball was not incredibly kind to Jordan in the one professional season he played. The higher-power athleticism and lightning-quick reflexes were there, but they weren’t much help with breaking pitches. To paraphrase the great Ted Williams, hitting a baseball thrown by a professional pitcher is quite hard (even if Tebow managed to hit a home run on his first at bat with the instructional team, because, of course, he did). To that end, we thought we’d call out some stats for Tebow to note as he soaks in the attention from his attempt at pro baseball.