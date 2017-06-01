MLB: 10 Potential Trade Targets for the Chicago Cubs

Winning a World Series is hard. The Chicago Cubs saw that firsthand last October, going all the way to seven games against the Cleveland Indians — and into extra innings, as well. But even harder than winning once is doing it again the next year, something the Cubs are learning the hard way in 2017. Through 50 games, the Cubs have a 4.58 ERA from their starting rotation, which doesn’t mesh with the dominating unit they put on the field in 2016.

If the Cubs are going to win another championship, or even get back to the postseason again, they’ll need some help. With the trade deadline on the horizon, we took a look at 10 potential trade targets to upgrade the Cubs’ starting rotation.