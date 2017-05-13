5 Baseball Players Who Weren’t Deserving of the MLB Hall of Fame

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame was created all the way back in 1936 and has 312 members who’ve been enshrined over the years. The process, which involves sports writers and even former players voting and requires a player to receive 75% to be inducted, is far from perfect. Sure, you have plenty of players that are deserving that make it into the Hall of Fame without problem. But sometimes, deserving players are left out for long periods—such as third baseman Ron Santo, who finally was selected following his death in 2011—and other times undeserving players are chosen.

Here are five players who were selected but simply don’t belong in the Hall of Fame.

5. Ozzie Smith

Why he’s in: Smith was a wizard of a player for the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals from the 1970s through the 1990s. He was one of the best defensive shortstops to ever play, and would often make dazzling plays that brought ‘ooh’s and ahh’s’ from the crowds. He was also quick, stealing a total of 580 bases in his long career. Smith won the 1982 World Series with the Cardinals and hit the famous ‘Go Crazy, Folks’ walk-off home run in the 1985 NLCS.

Why he shouldn’t be: Take away the phenomenal defense, and what was Ozzie Smith? There are few players that are such a one-trick pony that made it all the way to Cooperstown, but Smith is certainly one of them. That 1985 home run was the only one he hit in the post-season, and his career regular season total in 2,573 games was 28. He did get a ton of steals, but that was in a time when stolen bases were much more common—18 players stole 30 or more in 1982, for example. Smith’s career slash line is one of the very worst among all Hall of Famers at .262/.337/.328.