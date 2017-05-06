MLB: 10 Best Ballparks to Watch a Game

Baseball, in comparison to other major professional sports, is a unique experience for its fans. Unlike a basketball court or a football field, a baseball stadium can have its own dimensions and sight lines. It can be a hitters’ park or a pitchers’ park. With a rich history, there are traditionally great franchises and traditionally terrible ones. But it doesn’t matter whether the team is good or bad, you can still enjoy a baseball game at the best ballparks. Here are the 10 best stadiums to see a baseball game.

1. Miller Park, Milwaukee Brewers

Opened in 2001, Miller Park has long been revered as one of the best ballparks to watch a baseball team play. With a retractable roof that can make for a pleasant experience in any weather as well as excellent food options, the Brewers hit a home run with their 15-year-old stadium. An extra added bonus? For some reason, areas of the ballpark smell like maple syrup. The only real negative is the distance from downtown Milwaukee.

2. Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees

Quite similar, but distinctively different from the previous Yankee Stadium, this ballpark was built in 2009 just in time for New York to christen it with a brand new World Series trophy. The thing about this park is that it’s less exciting for the average fan than it is for the baseball junkie. There are a lot of cool sites to see for fans who understand the history of the game, such as Babe Ruth Plaza and Monument Park, but one downfall is that the ballpark lacks any real views of the city.