MLB: 10 Changes We Need to See in Extra Innings

The pace of play in Major League Baseball has become a topic of debate in recent months. Are games too long? Are fans disinterested? What ways can the league change things up to keep things moving along and engage fans? Not dropping some of the commercials, of course, but what about changing the actual rules to speed things up a bit?

Fans pushed back in a big way over attempted changes to how extra-inning games are played, but the fact is sometimes it just goes on too long. We looked at 10 totally serious, not-tongue-in-cheek, easy-to-implement solutions for keeping games from going on forever.