MLB: Here’s Who Vegas Thinks Will Win the AL and NL MVP Awards

Award season in Major League Baseball is still a while away, but there’s no harm in taking an early look. Las Vegas released their early odds on AL and NL MVP winners, and there are some familiar names mixed in with some newcomers. Regardless of what might happen for individual teams in 2017, we’ll come away with two players holding AL and NL MVP trophies at the end of the season. So who does Vegas think those players might be? We looked at the odds for 12 players from each league, first with the American League and then with the National League.