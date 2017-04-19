MLB: 7 Most Memorable Moments of A-Rod’s Career

Alex Rodriguez is ending his career on the field, and if that is the case, what a career it has been. A-Rod began in the big leagues as an 18-year-old with the Seattle Mariners, signed with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2001 season, and then was dealt to the New York Yankees in 2004. He’ll go down as one of the greatest players to ever put on a uniform, and even though his performance has arguably dropped off, he has many memorable moments in his 22-year career. Here are the seven that were most memorable.

7. The glove slap

Rodriguez’s Yankees famously took a 3-0 lead on the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series (ALDS). However, the Sox came back in the series, with a 4-2 lead in game six and a runner on first in the eighth inning. Rodriguez hit a groundball that looked like it was going to be an out, but on his way to first base, the ball came flying out of the glove of pitcher Bronson Arroyo, and Derek Jeter came around to score from first base as the ball trickled into right field.

But after an argument from Red Sox manager Terry Francona, the umpires ruled that Rodriguez was out at first base for slapping the ball out of Arroyo’s glove. The run came back off the board and the Sox would go on to win game six and then game seven, propelling them to the World Series while the Yanks would go home and wonder what might have been.