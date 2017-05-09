5 MLB Pitchers Who Began Their Careers as Hitters

For the majority of baseball fans, there is little known beyond the stat lines of young players when they first make their big league debut. MLB pitchers who come up, whether to help out in the bullpen or the starting rotation, are examined for their fastball velocity, breaking pitches, and potential impact. But many years go into cultivating a pitching prospect in the minor leagues, and sometimes that includes creating one out of thin air.

MLB pitchers are often much better athletes than we give them credit for. Many of them started their careers playing positions other than the one on the mound. Here are five MLB pitchers who were drafted or signed as position players.

1. Carlos Marmol

Known as a fireballing reliever with the Chicago Cubs, Carlos Marmol was first called up in 2006 and then burst onto the scene in 2007 with a 1.43 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out 96 batters that year and began to establish himself as one of the most dominant relievers in the game. Marmol could hit 97 mph on his fastball while throwing an electric slider that dove away from hitters at the last second. He could be extremely wild, however, and this was eventually his undoing. But Marmol had a nine-year career in the big leagues with 744 strikeouts compared to 577 innings, with a 3.57 ERA.

But he wasn’t always a pitcher. Marmol was signed by the Cubs out of the Dominican Republic as an 18-year-old catcher/outfielder back in 2001. He spent his time in his first two years in the minor leagues working at those two positions, compiling 444 plate appearances with a .251/.280/.335 slash line and two home runs. The Cubs put him on the mound full-time in 2003, and he made his major league debut just a few seasons later — even hitting a home run in the big leagues in his rookie season.