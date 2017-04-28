6 MLB Players With the Weirdest Off-Field Injuries

It seems like not a year goes by in Major League Baseball where we don’t hear about a player suffering from an odd, non-baseball related injury. In 2016, Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets had to go on the disabled list after a vigorous round of golf. While the team maintains that golf did not cause his quad injury, they also weren’t shy about asking him to cool it a bit. It doesn’t matter where the setback occurred, really; all that matters is that it put a damper in the Mets’ World Series plans. Here are a few other instances where players experienced non-baseball injuries.

1. Clint Barmes

In 2005, shortstop Clint Barmes’ rookie year, he sustained a broken collarbone when he slipped and fell. Originally, the story was that he was carrying groceries when the injury occurred, but he later disclosed that it was actually a package of deer meat he had received from his teammate Todd Helton. There were rumors that it might’ve happened in an ATV accident, but that was refuted by Helton, who corroborated Barmes’ story about the deer meat. The injury kept him out for nearly three months and put a major damper on his Rookie of the Year campaign.

2. Glenallen Hill

This is one of the more legendary stories of baseball players getting hurt outside of the ballpark. Back in 1990, outfielder Glenallen Hill awakened on his couch in a daze, not knowing where he had sustained some nasty cuts and bruises on his arms and legs. He had been taking a nap, and in the midst of his dreams had a nightmare about being chased by spiders. Hill, an arachnophobe, ran across the room in his sleep, bumped into a wall, and fell through a glass table. The incident happened in July and caused him to be placed on the disabled list.