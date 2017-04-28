5 MLB Players Who Regret Signing Their Current Contract

Every year, a handful of teams sign MLB players in free agency to help improve their roster, whether to simply patch a hole or put the team over the top. And every single year, we end up discussing teams that made a big mistake in free agency. But what about the players? They may get paid a ridiculous amount of money, but sometimes they make mistakes too. We have five players who currently may regret signing their most recent free-agent MLB contracts.

1. Ervin Santana

Ervin Santana signed with the Minnesota Twins prior to the 2015 season, after having spent a year with the Atlanta Braves. The good news for the right-handed starting pitcher is that he got paid, netting a four-year, $55 million deal that will run through his age-35 season. He only pitched in 17 games in 2015 due to a suspension, but he’s been back on the mound and healthy in 2016. The downside, at 33 years old, is that his high salary and somewhat middling performance have made his contract tough to move off the team.

So what about the bad news? Well, Santana — who played on some good teams early in his career with the Los Angeles Angels — probably hoped that he would find a young, up-and-coming team in the Twins. They had a ton of great prospects heading toward the big leagues, and they had a nice 83-win season in 2015. But they’ve bottomed out in 2016 and have the worst record in all of baseball.

The Twins traded just about any veteran player they could at the trade deadline and are set to rebuild around the youth, meaning that they likely aren’t winning anything soon. Santana remains, however, for at least the next two years. The money is nice, but toiling in obscurity in Minnesota probably wasn’t what he was looking for.