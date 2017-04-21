10 MLB Players Who Strike Out the Most

Every season strikeouts seem to happen more and more as pitchers throw harder than ever. Gone are the days of Tony Gywnn, who struck out just 13 times in 252 career plate appearances after turning 40 years old. Some players can strike out a ton and still be great, of course. Of course, many players get more plate appearances than others, which also contributes to high strikeout totals. As the stat is on the rise, here are the top 10 MLB who have struck out the most over the last three seasons.

10. Ryan Howard

Ryan Howard is just a shell of the slugging MVP he once was with the Philadelphia Phillies. Over the last three season he experienced 438 strikeouts — while averaging just 131 games per year. Howard hit just .219/.287/.418 with 70 home runs during that time. He’ll be 37 years old next season and really can’t play first base anymore. With a $10 million buyout that can save the Phillies $13 million it seems likely that he’s played his final game in Philadelphia.