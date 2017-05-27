10 MLB Players Who Are Too Good to Be True

With two months of the baseball season having come and gone, we weeded out a few of the hot starts that were completely unsustainable. MLB players who are still putting up big numbers appear to be here to stay — or at the very least, they haven’t let us down yet. But we still see a handful who we simply just can’t believe in yet, whether it’s because of some outlying peripheral numbers that undermine their success or a track record that suggests it won’t be sustainable. Here are 10 MLB players we aren’t buying yet in 2017.