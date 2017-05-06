8 MLB Players Who Cracked the Most Home Runs of All Time

There is no greater feat in America’s pastime than the home-run record. There is the single-season record, which many will say still rightly belongs to Roger Maris, and there’s the all-time record, which safely belongs to Barry Bonds — for better or for worse.

Of the eight batters with the most home runs, only one is active — kind of. Alex Rodriguez, who appears on this list, was the only batter with any chance of making some noise in the standings (he announced his retirement in August 2016); the next active player behind him is Alberto Pujols is at a distant 16 with 591. So, where did A-Rod wind up on this list, and have we really seen the last of him?

No. 8 Sammy Sosa (609), No 7. Jim Thome (612)

Separated by only three home runs, Sammy Sosa and Jim Thome make up the first two entries on our list. Sosa, a right fielder who began his MLB career with the Texas Rangers before rising to prominence with the Chicago Cubs, gained notoriety in the late ’90s when he engaged in a home run duel with Mark McGuire (who would finish his career with 538 career homers), a race that culminated in 1998 when both of them broke Roger Maris’s 1961 single-season record of 61 home runs with 70 (McGuire) and 66 (Sosa).

While Sosa would end up on a New York Times list of players who had tested positive for performance enhancing drugs in 2003, he would deny any wrong-doing, a position he continues to hold to this day. While Sosa was eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013, the committee did not select him.

Thome, meanwhile, was famous for mimicking the batting stance from Robert Redford’s 1984 film The Natural, and hit for over 40 home runs in six different seasons. Drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1989, Thome would eventually play for six different teams — after Cleveland, he played for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Minnesota Twins, and the Baltimore Orioles (with returning stops to Cleveland and Philadelphia for a pair of seasons in 2011 and 2012, respectively.)

Now a special assistant to the general manager of the Chicago White Sox, the high-socked wonder has been recognized for his commitment to philanthropy since his retirement. He won the 2005 Lou Gherig award and the 2001 Marvin Miller Man of the Year.