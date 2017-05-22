10 MLB Players Who Don’t Belong in the Big Leagues Anymore

We’re into the 2017 regular season, and already plenty of MLB players have proved they can’t cut it in the big leagues anymore. Whether a players is ravaged by injuries, on the comeback trail, or simply just doesn’t have the skills anymore, they hold jobs that younger, better baseball players from the minor leagues should probably take. For these older veterans, maybe it’s time to retire.

We took a look around baseball at the early numbers, taking into account trends from the last few years, and came up with 10 players that no longer deserve to be playing in the big leagues.