32 MLB Players Who Make More Money Than Mike Trout

Professional sports aren’t always a meritocracy. While players are often promoted from the minor leagues to Major League Baseball because they’re good, the pay scale doesn’t exactly follow the idea that the best players make the most money. It’s actually more frequently related to years played, with players being the most underpaid in their first six seasons prior to entering free agency.

So while he signed an extension with the Los Angeles Angels, superstar center fielder Mike Trout – the unquestioned best player in the game – only ranks No. 33 in total salary for the 2017 season. We put together the list of 32 active players who will make more money than Trout this season.