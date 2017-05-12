The 2017 baseball schedule is roughly 20% complete. We’re beginning to identify the players who are off to really good and really bad starts. While plenty of players surprised us in a good way, some big–name players are struggling, either at the plate or on the mound. We took a look at 12 MLB players who need to get it together and turn their season around before it’s too late.

12. Carlos Gonzalez

Colorado Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez has been one of the best overall hitters in Major League Baseball throughout most of his career. Since the start of the 2009 season, CarGo has a slash line of .295/.353/.534. That comes from playing at Coors Field in Colorado, so there’s some understandable scoffing at the gaudy numbers he’s put up over the years. But so far this season, it hasn’t been that way.

In 116 plate appearances to start the season, the 31-year-old is hitting just .192/.259/.298 with two home runs. The Rockies are off to a sizzling start, sitting atop the NL West, but without Gonzalez picking up the slack they won’t realistically be able to stay there.