10 Major League Baseball Records That No One Has Been Able to Break

In any level of sports, records are made to be broken. When it comes to baseball, aka America’s pastime, however, several records have stood the test of time. The way today’s big leaguers play the game is vastly different than the style of play during every other era of Major League Baseball. A great example of this is the way pitchers are treated today versus the way pitchers were treated during the early years of Major League Baseball.

As baseball players continue to evolve and grow to be bigger, faster, and stronger than ever before, records will continue to fall. With that being said, it’s becoming more and more rare to see players have long enough careers to seriously challenge the records set by their predecessors. In fact, we compiled a list of 10 Major League Baseball records that will stand the test of time. Here’s what we came up with.