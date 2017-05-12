MLB: The 25 Best Starting Pitchers of 2017

Everyone knows the old baseball cliche: Pitching wins championships. Like all sports cliches it has degrees of truth to it, but as times change the game has become more nuanced. It’s not just great starting pitching that can win you the World Series anymore. You need a lineup that gets on base, a good defense, and a couple of shutdown relievers at the end of your bullpen. But those starters are still very important. We took a look at the 25 best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball in 2017.

25. Marco Estrada

Toronto Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada has to be one of the most underrated pitchers in the game. Formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers, he signed with the Jays prior to the 2015 season and has been quite good ever since. Estrada started 64 games in two-plus years, posting a 3.29 ERA with 7.7 K/9 in 400 innings pitched. He might be 33 years old and lack a long track record of success, but don’t underestimate Estrada’s value in Toronto.