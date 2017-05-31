MLB: The Entire National League Ranked

Certain points in the baseball calendar are unofficial check-ins. The first is Memorial Day, which generally falls around the time that a quarter of MLB games have been played. The All-Star break in July follows this time. The next check-in occurs around the beginning of September, when teams can expand their rosters from 25 to 40.

Memorial Day weekend means we arrived at the first checkpoint, so we put together some power rankings for the National League. Plenty of teams have surprised us, and some teams have completely underperformed. We ordered them from last to first how we see fit. Here is the National League ranked.