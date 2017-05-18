MLB: The 10 Worst MVP Winners of All Time

Many aspects of sports are completely subjective; that’s part of the fun. This category definitely includes awards voting, which is done by the writers — many with different opinions on the standards. No award in Major League Baseball receives more debate than the MVP, which brings out both the old school voters who look at stats like home runs and RBI and the new school voters who look at things like WAR, on-base percentage, and defensive ability.

Over the course of the last century, the voters clearly got it wrong — no matter what your subjective criteria might be — a handful of times. We found the 10 worst MVP winners in MLB history.