MLB: Who Vegas Is Now Picking to Win the 2017 World Series

For the first time in 108 years, the city of Chicago celebrated their beloved Cubs winning a World Series title this past fall. While the high of their triumph over the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 Fall Classic won’t go away anytime soon, all focus has turned toward the 2017 season.

Hours after the Cubs recorded the final out in one of the greatest games in MLB history, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas released their initial 2017 World Series odds. As expected, the usual contenders found their way to the top of the list. However, after an offseason full of trades and free agent signings, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have altered their list of 2017 World Series favorites.

With Opening Day rapidly approaching, here are the 10 teams that the oddsmakers in Vegas give the best odds to win the 2017 World Series.

* Article based on Vegas odds as of March, 23 2017.