MLB: 5 Worst Franchises in League History

Most baseball fans can tell you the most successful franchises in the game. In the American League, the New York Yankees have tormented other teams’ fans for decades. In the National League, it’s been the St. Louis Cardinals and their run of sustained success in the last two decades. But what about the less successful teams? We brought you the worst franchises in the NBA; here is our list of the 5 worst franchises in Major League Baseball.

5. San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres make this list for overall incompetence as a franchise. They have a .463 winning percentage since their inception in 1969, have made the playoffs five total times, and had two trips to the World Series — losing both in 1984 and 1998. Their most recent two trips to the playoffs came with remarkably bad teams, winning 82 and 88 games respectively in 2005 and 2006. San Diego has won 90 or more games in a season just four times in nearly 50 years.

The best player in franchise history (based on Wins Above Replacement), if there was any doubt, is outfielder Tony Gwynn. They also have all-time greats such as Trevor Hoffman and Dave Winfield on their career-WAR list, but not a ton of stellar players who follow. Andy Ashby, Phil Nevin, and Ryan Klesko are some of the more prominent names that fall in the top 20.