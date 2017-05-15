MLB: 8 Worst Free-Agent Contracts You Probably Forgot About

Remember all those big free-agent contracts ahead of the 2016 season? If you were a pitcher and your name ended in “e” (Greinke, Price), you were guaranteed $30 million a year, minimum. Hitters with names ending in “s” (Davis, Cespedes) got $23 million as the baseline. Buyer’s remorse set in early for some of these deals. Even though it’s a long shot, we wish teams luck getting their money’s worth by the time they end.

Who can blame general managers or owners who sign off on nine-figure deals? One day, Scott Boras appears and tells you to meet his player’s demands or your most hated rival will embarrass you for the next seven summers. So you pay him and hope the player discovers the fountain of youth, even though A-Rod never did. Zack Greinke hasn’t either, but he still has time.

These deals are easy to remember, as are those of Jacoby Ellsbury and Ryan Howard. If you drill down into the middle tiers of free agency of the past five years, you’ll find a number of appalling deals fans probably have forgotten about. As recently as 2013, the player formerly known as B.J. Upton commanded a five-year contract in the high eight figures. That same year, Nick Swisher’s agent got the jovial ex-ballplayer four years at a similar rate.

These deals happened, and there are many more eyebrow-raisers worth noting. Here are the eight worst free-agent deals of very recent history, ranked.