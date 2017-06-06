MLB: 7 Worst Red Sox Contracts of the 21st Century

Is this period the greatest era in Boston Red Sox history? Maybe the teams taking the field during World War I were better, but it doesn’t take a history buff to know that was a long time ago. (Back then, the Sox were a proto-Yankees organization, complete with the Babe Ruth to prove it.) If you look at the 21st century, no American League club tops the franchise’s three World Series championships.

Sure, there were some setbacks along the way — the 2003 ALCS, Chicken-and-BeerGate (Beerghazi?), and the Bobby Valentine sideshow — but three titles make these lapses seem trivial. Boston’s historically great franchise is back among the elite, and the 2017 club suggests more great things will come. It’s doubtful even the David Price contract can mess with this good thing.

In fact, the only thing a modern Red Sox fan might complain about is the lack of a dynasty amid all this winning. The 2004 club that featured four of the best players of the era yet claimed just one title. Likewise, the loaded 2007 club lost to a team called the Tampa Bay Devil Rays the following postseason. How did these things happen? Well, an interested party could always point to a bad contract here, a dumb trade there, and give the general manager hell.

If you agree, we have some names, dates, and figures for you to quote for friends and/or hosts of talk-radio programs. Here are the seven worst Red Sox contracts of the 21st century.