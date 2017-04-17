25 Most Expensive Contracts in the NHL

Professional athletes tend to make a lot of money, at least in comparison to the average person. NHL players are no different, except they often have salaries much lower than their counterparts in other major professional sports. For example, only three NHL players have signed a $100 million contract — something that is pretty standard in the NBA, NFL, and MLB. Here, we look at the 25 most expensive NHL contracts (currently active), whether the players make the highest salary on his own team or not.