NBA: 5 Potential Landing Spots for Jimmy Butler

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. Just because a team has a superstar (or two or three or four) on its roster doesn’t mean a title is imminent. If anything, that only adds pressure to an already difficult task. And yet, that doesn’t mean teams won’t jump at the chance to add supremely talented players to their roster. Especially if it’s an individual as gifted as Jimmy Butler.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, a front-officer source told him that Butler is “as good as gone.” Now, considering the three-time All-Star remains under contract with the Chicago Bulls through the 2018–19 season (and has a player option for the following year), this individual, it would seem, was making the case that Chicago may trade Butler this summer. If that’s the case, the real question is, where could he wind up?

This isn’t the first time Butler’s name has come up in trade discussions. And while anything is possible, the way we see it, if the Bulls moved their superstar, he’d mostly likely land in one of these five places.