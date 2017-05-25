The 10 Best NFL Teams That Didn’t Win a Super Bowl Title

When the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in the 2015–16 NBA Finals, we were reminded that regular-season success doesn’t always equate to championships. While the Warriors will hold a place in the record books for winning the most regular season games ever, they will also hold the distinction of being the best team in NBA history that didn’t win a championship.

When it comes to the National Football League, several teams have wound up in a similar situation as last year’s Golden State squad. To date, there has been only one perfect season in NFL history, and it came at the hands of the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Several teams have come dangerously close to perfection, but the Dolphins’ accomplishment remains an unduplicated feat.

In honor of the Warriors failing to complete the best season in NBA history, we decided to take a look at the 10 best NFL teams that failed to win a Super Bowl title (in no particular order). Here’s what we came up with.

1. 2007 New England Patriots

Season Record: 16-0

The 2007 Patriots were so good throughout the regular season and AFC Playoffs that they entered Super Bowl XLII against the New York Giants as 12-point favorites. As it turns out, they were one or two key plays and a couple of minutes away from finishing the season with a perfect 19-0 record.

Instead, they lost to the Giants by a score of 17-14, in a game that will go down as one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history. This team featured eight All-Pro players; the 2007 league MVP, quarterback Tom Brady; a wide receiver, Randy Moss, who turned in arguably the greatest single season by a wideout in NFL history; and they posted 12 wins by 10 points or more.