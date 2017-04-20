NFL: The 5 Best Wide Receivers Tom Brady Has Ever Had

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is (supposed to be) entering the twilight of his career. His status as a 39-year-old franchise superstar puts him on the verge of the geriatric stage in the NFL. Don’t tell that to TB12 though, because he was still putting up monster numbers at the end of the 2016 season. Equally as important, his team is winning at a tremendous pace (can you say five rings?). Brady allegedly wants to play into his late 40s, and while that seems farfetched on the surface, we haven’t seen any signs of him slowing down yet.

It’s been said many times that No. 12 hasn’t been dealt the most dominant hand of offensive teammates throughout his 15-year career. Some people often speculate just how much crazier Brady’s statistics would be if he had the luxury of throwing to Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Jerry Rice, and Terrell Owens rather than the likes of David Patten, David Givens, Jabar Gaffney, and Donte’ Stallworth.

While we believe the sentiment is certainly exaggerated to an extent, we understand the argument. After all, when you look at the NFL’s all-time reception leaders, there are only two guys anywhere near the top of the list who played with Brady during their careers (and one of them was just for three full seasons). With this in mind — and in honor of Brady’s four touchdowns to four different receivers in New England’s 2016 win over the Buffalo Bills — let’s take a look at the five best wide receivers Brady has ever had in his career.

Note: We are sticking strictly to WRs for this list. Therefore, guys like Rob Gronkowski will not be included.