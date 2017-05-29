The NFL’s 9 Biggest Disappointments of Last Season

Why is it that we always remember the bad stuff that happens during the NFL season instead of the good? Think about it. Even if your favorite team had a dynamite season, the mishaps and losses are what stick out in your mind, giving you nightmares all offseason long.

Now, 2016 was widely regarded as a “Debbie Downer” on a variety of fronts, and the NFL is no exception. Pieces of two NFL seasons, mixed with all the offseason shenanigans in between, churned out some disappointing moments. And that’s before we cover some of the off-putting ensembles that players wore during press conferences — we won’t name names (cough, Cam Newton, cough). Here are the NFL’s biggest bummers of last year, in no particular order or rank.