NFL: Here’s Who Vegas Is Now Picking to Win Super Bowl 52

The 2016 NFL season is now officially in the books. After a year full of dramatic (and often surprising) twists and turns, the New England Patriots topped the Atlanta Falcons in what will likely go down as the greatest Super Bowl ever played.

With their win on Super Bowl Sunday, the Patriots captured their franchise’s fifth Lombardi Trophy since 2001 and further strengthened their case for being the greatest dynasty in NFL history. On top of that, behind an amazing and record-breaking performance, Tom Brady ended all debates and established himself as the undisputed greatest quarterback of all time. If that weren’t enough, Bill Belichick further cemented himself as the best head coach in NFL history as well.

Now that the excitement surrounding Super Bowl 51 has started to wear off — in case you missed it, Belichick started a chant, “No days off,” during the Patriots’ victory parade through the streets of Boston — it’s time to move on to the 2017 NFL season. While a lot can (and will) change as free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft play out, these 10 teams currently have the best odds of winning Super Bowl LII in Minnesota next February.