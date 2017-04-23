26 NFL Players Who Signed $100 Million Contracts

In the NFL, player contracts are almost never fully guaranteed. The confusing structure of NFL contracts often causes players to get released midway through contracts and only receive part of their promised pay. Other times, players are asked to restructure contracts in a way that stretches pay over the course of several years to make more favorable conditions for the team and the salary cap. Even still, these 26 players received NFL contracts worth $100 million or more at the time they signed the papers.

26. Marcell Dareus – $100 million

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus of the Buffalo Bills had several good seasons. Consequently, he earned a six-year $100-million contract that runs from 2016–21. His best year came in 2014, when he had 10 sacks and 35 tackles, making his second Pro-Bowl and his first First-Team All-Pro selection. Since then, however, Dareus has struggled. In the first two games he played in the 2016 season, he only had 1.5 sacks and six tackles.