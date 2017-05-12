NFL: 6 Quarterbacks Picked Before Tom Brady

The NFL Draft is an inexact science. There is no better evidence of this than the fact that Tom Brady, arguably the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL, slid all the way into the sixth round of the 2000 draft.

The reasoning behind Brady’s shockingly low draft position stems from a combination of limited playing time at the University of Michigan, below-average athleticism, and an atrocious performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. With that being said, if teams were allowed a do-over of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady would have been the top prospect available by a margin wider than the Grand Canyon.

The reality of the situation is that the guys who get paid millions of dollars to assemble NFL teams thought so little of Brady that 198 players were selected ahead of him. Six of those 198 players were quarterbacks.

As you may have already suspected, none of the quarterbacks selected ahead of Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft had careers that were even close to being comparable to that of the five-time Super Bowl champion. In fact, you could add up the career professional accomplishments of all six and they would still not be comparable to Brady’s tenure in the National Football League.

So who are the six quarterbacks who were drafted ahead of Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? A couple of the names will likely ring a bell for most people, while others are complete head-scratchers. Without further ado, here is a look at the six quarterbacks who will forever live in infamy after being drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.