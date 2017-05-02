3 NFL Quarterbacks Who Could Be the Next Peyton Manning

There will never be another professional athlete quite like Peyton Manning. The former Tennessee Volunteer walked away from the game of football after breaking nearly every major NFL passing record, winning two Super Bowl rings with two different franchises, and forever changing the standard of play for the quarterback position in the National Football League.

With those accomplishments, it’s somewhat surprising and frankly unfair that today’s up-and-coming young quarterbacks are constantly being compared to arguably the greatest player in professional football history. But that’s exactly what happens when a player sets a new benchmark for how a position should be played.

Manning will be the first person to tell you that there were (and still are) numerous quarterbacks around the league who are more physically talented than he ever was. The five-time NFL MVP (which is another record) had plenty of arm strength to make every throw an NFL quarterback needs to make, but he never even came close to having the distinction of possessing the league’s strongest arm.