These NFL Quarterbacks Could Be the Next Tom Brady

Before we get too far into this discussion, let’s be clear about one thing: There will never be another Tom Brady. Whether you love him or hate him — and even if you think he bent multiple league rules on his way to the top — there is no denying that the New England Patriots signal caller has a spot waiting for him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 39-year-old is also on the fast track to being the greatest player in the history of the National Football League.

With his latest Super Bowl victory, Brady set a new league record for the most Super Bowl wins by a starting quarterback in NFL history. After that last touchdown in Super Bowl 51, it became even harder to argue against the former Michigan Wolverine going down as the greatest NFL player of all time. On top of that, Brady has a chance to rewrite the league’s quarterback record book. Here is where he ranks in every major regular-season passing statistic up to today. (He already owns the postseason quarterback record book, by the way.)