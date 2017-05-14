Expect to See These 11 Big-Name NFL Players Get Cut This Offseason

Thanks to non-guaranteed contracts and an immense amount of pressure to win games, job security is something that simply does not exist in the National Football League. In fact, with the exception of a handful of players and coaches, the only people around the NFL who truly have any guarantees of employment are the owners of the league’s 32 franchises. We’ve already witnessed one big wave of notable veteran cuts.

With the 2017 NFL Draft now in the books, we’ll likely see another group of big-name players face the chopping block before training camp and the 2017 season. These are the infamous June 1 roster cuts. A more detailed description of how June 1 roster cuts work can be found here. But for now, here’s a look at 11 big-name players who could still get cut this offseason.

1. Ryan Mathews, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

It is a near certainty that the Philadelphia Eagles will cut Ryan Mathews once the 29-year old running back passes a physical. On top of Mathews’s health concerns, Philadelphia has some work to do to get under the 2017 salary cap. By releasing the former Fresno State Bulldog with a post-June 1 designation, the Eagles can shave $4 million off their 2017 salary cap.