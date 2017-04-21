NFL Rumors: 7 Potential Landing Spots for Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is already considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history — and rightfully so. The 2012 NFL MVP is a lock to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame — possibly in his first year of eligibility — and still has an outside chance at challenging Emmitt Smith for the NFL’s career rushing yardage title.

In his 10 NFL seasons (all with the Minnesota Vikings), Peterson has been selected to seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams (five were first-team All-Pro selections); he won the 2012 NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year awards; he won the 2007 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award; he’s led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice (2008 and 2015) and rushing yards three times (2008, 2012, and 2015).

With his impressive career resume, Peterson will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest (if not the single greatest) players in Vikings history. Regardless, his time with Minnesota has more than likely come to an end, and All Day is officially a free agent. Here is a look at seven potential landing spots for Peterson in 2017.