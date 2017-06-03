NFL Rumors: 10 Potential Landing Spots for Richard Sherman

The Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of breaking up their vaunted “Legion of Boom” secondary. After several weeks of rumors and speculation, General Manager John Schneider confirmed reports that the team was indeed listening to trade offers for four-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has since confirmed that he and the Seahawks have discussed his future with the team. In doing so, the outspoken 29-year-old made two things perfectly clear:

He is only interested in being traded to a Super Bowl contender. He will not accept any form of a pay cut over the remaining two years of his current contract (he has salaries of $11.431 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2018).

Sherman’s requirements combined with the Seahawks’ rumored asking price (a high-end player and a high draft pick) make a trade seem somewhat unlikely. However, plenty of teams need an All-Pro-caliber cornerback, and all it takes is one desperate team to get a deal done. Here is a look at 10 potential landing spots for Sherman in 2017.

