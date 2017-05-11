NFL Rumors: 8 Teams Desperate Enough to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Speculation regarding Colin Kaepernick’s future in the NFL has running rampant since the end of the 2015 season. While the 28-year-old signal caller has flashed signs of brilliance during his five-year NFL career, inconsistencies in his on-field performance and signs of immaturity have led many people around the league to question his long-term viability as a franchise quarterback.

The 49ers locked up Kaepernick to a long-term extension prior to the 2014 season, but thanks to a recent contract restructure, the two sides were able to officially part ways with minimal financial impact this offseason.

There should be plenty of interest in Kaepernick on the open market, despite the fact that he went 3-16 in his last 19 starts. He has proven that he can win games (both regular and postseason) at the NFL level, and possesses a rare and unique physical skill set. A quick look at his 2016 stat line proves that Kaepernick is still fully capable of leading an NFL offense.

With that said, Kaepernick’s could very well find himself in a backup role with his next team. Either way, here are eight potential landing spots for Kaepernick in 2017.