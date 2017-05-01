NFL Rumors: 10 Teams Desperate Enough to Sign Johnny Manziel

Over the last three years Johnny Manziel partied his way out of the NFL and onto the front page of nearly every tabloid media outlet in the country. Just when it looked like Manziel had played his last meaningful snap of football, reports surfaced at the 2017 NFL Combine that the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has his sights set on reviving his pro football career. What’s even more surprising: Teams are reportedly showing serious interest in the former Cleveland Browns signal caller.

If Manziel does indeed sign with a team this offseason, he will have his work cut out to make a final roster. For starters, he must prove that he has grown up and is fully committed to playing football. Second, Manziel must accept a role as a backup or third-string quarterback. And third, he must demonstrate that he won’t be a media distraction. Here is a look at 10 teams that we believe could be willing to give the former Texas A&M star a second chance at playing in the NFL.