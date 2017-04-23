These 15 NFL Teams Will Have the Most Salary Cap Space in 2017

While most teams would naturally prefer to build through the draft, one of the quickest ways for teams to improve is through free agency. When push comes to shove, the money involved during free agency can scare away some General Managers. But at the end of the day, the best available players in free agency have all already proven that they can play at a high level in the NFL, which takes away a great deal of risk.

As usual, there will be several big-name players who get to test free agency in 2017. With that being said, these 15 teams will have the most salary cap space at their disposal this offseason.