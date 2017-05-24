10 NFL Teams That Don’t Have a Prayer This Season

A big part of what makes the NFL the king of American professional sports is the fact that just about any team in the league can win on any given Sunday. At the same time, a handful of teams stand above the rest. It would be a lie to say that all 32 NFL teams are equipped to compete for a Super Bowl title in 2017.

Today we give you five teams that simply don’t have a prayer to accomplish anything worthwhile during the 2017 season — other getting a high draft pick in 2018. Most of these NFL teams have the talent to be competitive and maybe even pull off an upset or two. However, we’re confident that each will finish the season with a sub-.500 overall record. The following five NFL franchises have no hope for the 2017 season. Our condolences go out to their fanbases.

1. Cleveland Browns

We’ll remember the 2016 Cleveland Browns as one of the worst teams in NFL history. And while we expect them to be vastly improved this fall, this team is still nowhere near playoff-caliber.

Despite their impressive haul in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns still have lingering questions at several positions. Their most notable hole is at quarterback, where Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler, Kevin Hogan, and rookie DeShone Kizer are set to battle it out this offseason. Their rebuilt offensive line should make life easier for whoever wins the job, and their talent level on the defensive side of the ball has increased substantially this offseason.

Regardless, this team is young and still in rebuild mode. While they should see an improvement in their win total, the Browns simply do not have a prayer in 2017.