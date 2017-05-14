10 NFL Teams That May Never Win a Super Bowl

In theory, the structure of the NFL is designed to give all 32 teams a chance to compete for a Super Bowl title. The worst teams in the league get the highest draft picks; the league’s hard salary cap is in place to prevent the formation of “super teams”; and the best teams are supposed to be rewarded with the most difficult schedules in the league for the next season. In reality, though, the NFL is extremely top-heavy; some franchises may never experience the thrill of winning a Super Bowl title.

A lot can change with one outstanding draft class (look at the 2016 Dallas Cowboys) or an exceptional free-agent signing (look at the Denver Broncos with Peyton Manning). Nevertheless, these 10 NFL franchises have yet to take home a Lombardi Trophy — and may never will.