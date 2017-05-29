5 NFL Teams With the Worst Taste in Quarterbacks

Not every NFL team can be as lucky as the New England Patriots. While some teams are fortunate when it comes to quarterbacks, finding consistent success and a ton of talent at the position, the same can’t be said for many other teams. A few teams just have really bad taste when it comes to the quarterbacks. We’ll kick things off with a team that literally can’t seem to find the right answer at QB.

1. Cleveland Browns

Since the 1999 season, the Cleveland Browns have had 12 different quarterbacks lead their team in passing yards over the course of a single season. That’s absolutely incredible to think about. No quarterbacks have lasted more than a couple years over that stretch, with the big winner being Tim Couch, who led the team from 1999–2002.

It’s essentially been a disaster for the Cleveland Browns over the recent seasons, and as we enter the 2017 regular season, it seems like there still isn’t a seasoned or super helpful savior joining the team.