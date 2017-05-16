The 7 Worst Games of Tom Brady’s Career

For former sixth-round draft pick, Tom Brady, the majority of his legendary career is nothing short of skillful and brilliant. In fact, he has been so good over the course of his 16-year career that many people question whether or not the man is human. Well, to prove that No. 12 can in fact make mistakes, Brady has experienced a handful of forgettable performances — some costing his New England Patriots critical games.

Even if those performances are few and far between, we likely saw Brady near his worst in the Patriots’ 2015 AFC Championship loss to the Denver Broncos. With a redemption officially in the books after a decisive win against the Falcons a year later, here are the seven worst games of Tom Brady’s career, ranked in chronological order.

1. New England vs. Buffalo (2003)

A year after missing the 2002 NFL Playoffs, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots hoped to rebound and see a much more successful year. However, the way that the 2003 season started must have made Patriots fans feel like they were in for another long, heartbreaking season. The team traveled to play their division rival Buffalo Bills and simply never got off the plane, as the Bills walloped them 31-0. Brady completed a mere 50% of his passes and threw four interceptions. The game still stands as the worst loss of his storied career. Of course, that season New England rebounded to finish with a 14-2 record and a second title in three seasons, so things ended much better for the Pats.