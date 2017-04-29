3 Things the Philadelphia Eagles Must Do to be Super Bowl Contenders

It’s not like Philadelphia Eagles fans tend to go overboard, but declaring Carson Wentz the Super Bowl MVP may be a bit premature. Even with three wins under his belt, Wentz and the Eagles have some major issues to resolve before the team parades down Broad Street with the Lombardi Trophy held high. Minor things, such as deciding whether or not to kick off or receive the ball after winning the coin toss are easily remedied; other things, such as not having a decent wide receiver, will require some major surgery.