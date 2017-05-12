10 Pitchers Who Carried Their Teams During the World Series

With the San Francisco Giants’ victory over the New York Mets in the 2016 National League wild-card game, they moved on to face the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS. Madison Bumgarner performed tremendously, throwing a nine-inning shutout with four hits allowed, two walks, and six strikeouts. He isn’t the first pitcher to get hot and dominate in the postseason. Here are 10 times when a starting pitcher tore through the competition and led his team to a World Series victory. We’ll start with Bumgarner.

1. Madison Bumgarner

This isn’t Bumgarner’s first rodeo. The 27-year-old has three World Series rings with the Giants. He first really caught fire in the postseason in 2014. Much like he just did to the Mets, Bumgarner started that one by throwing a nine-inning, four-hit shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the wild-card game. He hit a single speed bump in the NLDS against the Washington Nationals, losing the game after going seven innings and allowing just two earned runs.

But Bumgarner took off in the NLCS and World Series. Combined between the two rounds, he had a 0.98 ERA in 36 2/3 innings. He won all four of his starts and a relief appearance in the clinching game against the Kansas City Royals.