12 Players the Denver Broncos Should Target in the 2017 NFL Draft

The 2016 NFL season was massively disappointing for the Denver Broncos. Not only did they fail to defend their Super Bowl 50 title, they also saw their run of five-straight AFC West titles come to an end. To make matters even worse, the Broncos joined the list of teams that won a Super Bowl and then missed the postseason altogether the following season.

In 2017, Denver will break in a new head coach (Vance Joseph) after Gary Kubiak retired earlier this offseason. While Joseph inherits one of the best — if not the absolute best — defenses in the league, he is also tasked with rebuilding an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful statistic in 2016. Needless to say, the 2017 offseason has been all about staying great on defense and improving on offense.

With the 2017 NFL Draft merely days away, we put together a list of 12 prospects who would make a lot of sense for the Broncos to take with their first four picks (No. 20 overall, No. 51 overall, No. 82 overall, and No. 101 overall). If they can land a combination of the following players, Denver will be in great shape heading into the 2017 season.