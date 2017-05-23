5 Players Tim Tebow is Trying to Compare Himself To

Tim Tebow is making all kinds of news again, but not because of his religious beliefs, football abilities, or Skip Bayless’s obsession with him. Tebow, who hasn’t played organized baseball since he was in high school, hopes to work his way toward a new career — in Major League Baseball. And he recently hit his first home run with the New York Mets.

All signs point to this dream being a long shot for Tebow. But you can’t blame him for wanting to give it try. Tebow is a competitor at heart — and he wouldn’t be the first player to do it. The 31-year-old might need to learn a little more about these five athletes who played in two professional sports leagues.

1. Mark Hendrickson

Mark Hendrickson was chosen in the MLB amateur draft every year for six consecutive seasons from 1992–97, only finally signing with a team in ’97. The 6-foot-10 left-handed starting pitcher was hesitant to sign on to play baseball because of his extremely promising basketball career, which required no work in a minor league system before breaking into the NBA. However, his decision to finally take a shot at making a baseball career work came right as his first professional season in the NBA concluded, which may have had something to do with the fact that he was a second-round draft pick who averaged just 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in his first year.

Hendrickson competed for three more seasons in the NBA — with the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, New Jersey Nets, and Cleveland Cavaliers — playing in 114 career games. Then, at 28 years old, he made his Major League Baseball debut in 2002 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Hendrickson pitched two seasons with Toronto before being traded to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, and then later moving on to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles. He last participated in the major leagues in 2011, playing 10 seasons in the big leagues with a 5.03 ERA in 1,169 total innings.